Trump, Abe Discuss N. Korea Following Projectile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of the U.S. and Japan spoke over the phone about North Korea's firing of short-range projectiles last Saturday, ahead of a scheduled visit to Tokyo and Seoul by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun this week to discuss the North Korea nuclear issue.Celina Yoon has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a phone call on Monday, two days after North Korea fired short-range projectiles into the East Sea.Trump tweeted afterwards, describing the call with Abe as a "very good conversation" concerning North Korea and trade.Abe told reporters after the phone conversation that he and Trump had exchanged their views on North Korea and would respond together to the issue going forward.The White House said the two leaders reaffirmed their unity on how to achieve Pyongyang's final, fully verified denuclearization. It added that Trump's state visit to Japan scheduled in late May was also discussed, in addition to bilateral and regional trade issues.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, meanwhile, will discuss the North Korea nuclear issue in Tokyo on Tuesday and Wednesday.He will then head to Seoul to attend a working group meeting between South Korea and the United States on Thursday and Friday. According to the U.S. State Department, he will discuss efforts to advance the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea with officials in both Tokyo and Seoul.Seoul is reportedly also gauging the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to North Korea through international organizations.Last Saturday's projectile launches by the North shine a brighter spotlight on Biegun's visit to Seoul and Tokyo, which comes amidst a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.