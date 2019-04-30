Prosecutor Chief Renews Opposition to Empowering Police Authority

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il has again made it clear that he is against the parliamentary attempt to empower the nation's police and weaken the authority of the prosecution. He said to protect the people’s basic human rights, the police should not have the right to both open and close investigations.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il has renewed his opposition to a proposed adjustment to the investigative authorities of police and the prosecution.Speaking to reporters on his way to work on Tuesday, the chief prosecutor clarified his position against the reform drive by the ruling party-led coalition at the parliament.[Sound bite: Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il (Korean)]"The prosecution is reflecting on the criticisms of its past and is sincerely setting forth alternative proposals. I think that, along with the judiciary control over investigations, the initiation and closing of cases must be distinguished to wholly protect the basic rights of the people. This principle must be observed at all investigative state agencies, including the prosecution."In the wake of the attempt to redraw the parameters of the prosecution and police, Prosecutor-General Moon cut his overseas business trip short and returned to Seoul on Saturday.In a bid to expand police autonomy, the controversial bill would strip the prosecution of its command over police investigations, allowing the police to open and close cases on its own.[Sound bite: Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il (Korean)]"It is fortunate and I am also grateful that a consensus is being built on the need for more parliamentary discussions.""I hope a public sphere is formed to thoroughly discuss the bill which should be solely for the people."In response to the chief prosecutor's criticism of the envisioned law enforcement reform, Presidential Civil Affairs Secretary Cho Kuk on Monday issued a statement on his Facebook, saying his concerns should be heeded.The reform of the nation's prosecution was President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledge.Amid worries that further aggravating the standoff with the ruling camp could be considered insubordination, the chief prosecutor said that he would carefully elaborate on his position if the parliament asks him to appear.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Young-pyo last week warned the chief prosecutor against overstepping the authority of parliament.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.