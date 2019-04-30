Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.88%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 19-point-33 points, or point-88 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-176-point-99, its lowest point at close since April second.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-37 points or one-point-10 percent, to close at 753-point-45.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-166-point-five won.