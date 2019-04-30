Leaders of S. Korea, US to Discuss N. Korea's Firing of 'Projectiles'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to have a phone conversation late Tuesday to discuss the latest situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said the two leaders plan to exchange views on the events following their summit in Washington last month, and to discuss ways to move forward in their denuclearization efforts.The conversation comes three days after North Korea fired several "projectiles" into the East Sea.Pyongyang's state media reported on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw rocket firing drills a day earlier.