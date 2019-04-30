Moon's Approval Rating Relatively High Marking Second Anniv. in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in marks the second anniversary of entering his five-year term in office on Friday. While the president still enjoys a relatively high approval rating due to his North Korea policies, his administration's economic policies and personnel appointments have fallen short of public expectations.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Realmeter's poll of some two-thousand adults nationwide between April 29th and 30th and May second and third released on Monday showed that 49-point-one percent of respondents supported President Moon Jae-in, up one-point-seven percentage points compared to a week earlier.That's the closest the rating has reached the 50-percent mark after staying in the upper 40s for seven consecutive weeks.Although Moon's approval rating has nearly halved in the past year, his current rating is considered one of the highest for a South Korean president marking the second anniversary in office when compared to his predecessors.Similar to last year, the Moon administration's North Korea and welfare policies were cited as the biggest reasons that helped the president garner public support.The head of the presidential advisory committee tasked with helping Moon shape his key policy agenda, Chung Hae-gu, said on Tuesday that the South Korean people highly assessed three inter-Korean summits and two U.S.-North Korea summits in the past year.Chung added that South Koreans also cited the Moon government's health care policies, efforts to reinforce social security and establishment of a disaster safety management system.Public dissatisfaction over the government's economic policies and the president's controversial personnel appointments, however, are threatening the stability of the base of support, with disapproval standing at 46 percent in the Realmeter survey.During a forum held on Tuesday to discuss the next three years of the Moon administration, participants urged Seoul to enforce its innovative growth policies together with the income-led growth initiative, and to seek ways to improve its personnel verification system.They also called on the government to accelerate its reform drive and to shift focus from the nuclear phase-out to seeking a more efficient energy use.The survey commissioned by YTN had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.