Gov't Drafts Response Measures to African Swine Fever

The government will step up prevention efforts against African swine fever which is spreading in China.People who bring in illegal livestock products from overseas will face a maximum ten-million-won fine from next month.The ruling Democratic Party, the Agriculture Ministry and the Korea Immigration Service held a special meeting on Tuesday and announced a set of response measures to the African swine fever.The government will raise the related crisis alert to the highest level of "serious" and activate a disaster and safety headquarters if and when the disease is reported in South Korea.Other support measures will go to building fences to fend off wild boars and restricting the use of leftover food at pig farms in an effort to prevent the fever.The ruling Democratic Party's policy-maker Cho Jeong-sik said in a briefing after the meeting that the African swine fever has a 100 percent mortality rate and with no developed vaccines, it requires a stronger, swifter response compared to foot-and-mouth disease or the avian flu.The government will announce further response measures in more detail on Thursday.