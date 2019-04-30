Envoy: Putin Told Kim to Continue Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new envoy to Moscow says that Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of advancing inter-Korean relations and continuing dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang during his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Speaking to reporters at Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday ahead of starting his post, Ambassador Lee Sok-bae said strategic communication between Seoul and Moscow is vital at this time in efforts to achieve denuclearization and a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.Lee said Russia will play a positive and constructive role in the establishment of a stable peace regime on the peninsula, and he pledged to closely cooperate with Moscow to prevent North Korea from breaking away from the dialogue path.The ambassador also vowed efforts to expand bilateral trade and investment, including speedy talks with Russia in order to begin free trade negotiations in the services sector at an early date.