Japan Stresses Joint Efforts with S. Korea, US on N. Korean Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya has stressed his country's solidarity with South Korea and the United States regarding North Korea's latest firing of short-range projectiles.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, the minister said in a news conference on Tuesday that Tokyo will closely cooperate with Seoul and Washington to gather and analyze the necessary intelligence and focus on patrols and surveillance.The minister dismissed the question of whether recent maritime disputes between South Korea and Japan would impact response measures to the North Korea situation, saying that U.S. mediation has enabled a steadfast alliance among the three nations.NHK interpreted his remarks as expressing resolve to further strengthen relations through an annual trilateral working-level defense meeting scheduled in Seoul later this week.Japan's defense chief also said the UN Security Council prohibits ballistic missile launches by North Korea and that authorities continue to analyze available data.He added that he is aware of reports that a weapon resembling a Russian short-range Iskander ballistic missile was among the projectiles launched this past Saturday.