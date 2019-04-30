97 Lawmakers to Face Prosecution Investigation over Fast-track Confrontation

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly a third of South Korea's incumbent lawmakers will face questioning by the prosecution regarding physical confrontations at the National Assembly over a fast-track designation of reform bills.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said on Tuesday that 14 related cases have been assigned to its public security department.Implicated in the cases are 164 lawmakers, their aides or other party members.Ninety-seven are lawmakers, including 62 from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and 25 from the ruling Democratic Party(DP). Seven belong to the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party while two others are Justice Party lawmakers and the other is an independent lawmaker.Late last month, the special parliamentary committees on judiciary and political reforms passed an agreement between the DP and three minor opposition parties to fast-track reform bills through the Assembly, including electoral reform and prosecutorial reform.LKP lawmakers tried to block the passage in various ways, including by physical means, prompting rival parties to file a slew of criminal complaints against each other afterwards.