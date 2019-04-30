Gov't Opens Online Forums to Discuss Citizens' Budget Proposals

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government has launched a number of online forums to solicit public proposals and discussions on budget spending.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said Tuesday that the online discussions to be held through May 24th will focus on budget proposals aimed at helping small companies, small business owners and young job seekers as well as expanding childcare assistance.Introduced for the first time this year, online discussions will allow citizens to participate in proposing and discussing ways to allot the budget through forums created at www.mybudget.go.kr.Government officials and private sector experts will provide feedback and review the eligibility of proposed projects, including expected outcomes.Short-listed proposals will be reflected in the national budget through offline discussions among government officials, experts and the public.