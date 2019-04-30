New S. Korean Ambassador Vows Efforts to Improve Relations with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s new diplomatic envoy to Japan has vowed utmost efforts to improve relations between the two countries.Meeting reporters at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Tuesday, former second deputy director of the National Security Office Nam Kwan-pyo announced his plans and visions as the new South Korean ambassador to Japan.He said although shared historical issues cannot be erased and should be dealt with properly, he feels regret such issues negatively impact efforts for practical cooperation.Noting that the government places great importance on Seoul-Tokyo relations, he said he hoped the two countries will overcome their current difficulties based on mutual respect and understanding.The ambassador also vowed efforts to improve bilateral relations through scheduled international events, including the G20 Summit in Osaka in June and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.A senior Foreign Ministry official said a South Korea-Japan summit on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, if held, will build momentum to move bilateral relations forward, adding related discussions and reviews are already under way between the two countries.