Ex-S. Korean, Chinese Officials Agree to Cooperate on N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China have agreed to deepen their cooperation to resolve North Korea’s nuclear issues.According to sources in China, a high-ranking private sector strategic forum between the two countries was held in Beijing on Tuesday with former military and intelligence officials in attendance.During a four hour-long dialogue, the two sides were said to have agreed that cooperation between Seoul and Beijing as well as assistance from surrounding countries is needed to address North Korea's nuclear issues. However, they reportedly differed over the role China needs to play.They were also known to have held in-depth discussions on South Korea’s deployment of the U.S. antimissile defense system THAAD and the South Korea-U.S. alliance.