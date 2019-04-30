Minister: S. Korea Is Adamant against Importing Fukushima Seafood

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's oceans and fisheries minister says the government is steadfast on maintaining its import bans on Japanese seafood from the Fukushima region and seven other prefectures.In a meeting with reporters in Sejong City on Tuesday to mark his one month in office, Moon Seong-hyeok seafood from Fukushima should never pose threats to South Koreans at the dining table.The minister revealed that Tokyo is repeatedly pressing through various channels that South Korea resume seafood imports. He said that, if a similar demand is made in his scheduled meeting with the Japanese ambassador to Seoul on Wednesday, he will make Seoul’s stance clear yet again.Last month, the World Trade Organization's appellate body ruled that South Korea's import restrictions following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster were not unfair and did not fall into the category of arbitrary discrimination.