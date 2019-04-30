Tokyo Expresses Will to Talk with N. Korea over Abduction Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reiterated its willingness to talk with North Korea to resolve the issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by the North.In a press conference on Tuesday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga emphasized Tokyo’s efforts to resolve the long-standing issue with Pyongyang.He said Tokyo will act in a bold and swift manner and not waste opportunities given the advanced age of the families of the victims.He said Japan remains unchanged in its stance that it will comprehensively resolve pending bilateral issues, including the abductions and the North’s nuclear and missile programs, and normalize ties based on the Pyongyang Declaration signed during their first summit in 2002.When asked about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s remarks in his phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday that he will push for an unconditional summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Suga said Abe clarified his will to break the shell of mutual distrust between the two countries.