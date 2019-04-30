Trump Supports Continued Dialogue with Pyongyang, S. Korean Food Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed ways to quickly resume denuclearization talks with North Korea as well as the provision of food aid to the North.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement that Moon spoke on the phone with Trump for 35 minutes and briefed him on Seoul's position regarding short-range projectiles and tactical-guided weapons North Korea launched last Saturday in what Seoul's Defense Ministry called a strike drill.Despite the weapons tests, Ko said that the two leaders discussed ways to keep Pyongyang on the dialogue track and resume nuclear talks as soon as possible.The spokesperson said Moon and Trump agreed that the allies' closely coordinated response to the North's tests was appropriate and effective. She added that Moon expressed thanks for a message Trump posted on Twitter after the launches in which he maintained support for a deal with North Korea.Ko said that Moon and Trump also exchanged views on a report by the UN’s World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization about food shortages in North Korea.Trump reportedly told Moon that he supports South Korea’s planned provision of humanitarian food aid to North Korea, describing it as a timely, positive step.In addition, Moon and Trump agreed to consult closely on ways to make a visit to Seoul by the U.S. leader happen in the near future.