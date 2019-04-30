Deputy Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Russia Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy nuclear envoys from South Korea and Russia held talks on Tuesday to discuss the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that Jeong Yeon-doo, the head of the ministry's North Korean Nuclear Affairs Bureau, met with Russian ambassador-at-large Oleg Burmistrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow.The ministry said in a statement that Jeong, South Korea's deputy nuclear envoy, held talks with Burmistrov before a lunch and discussion with the deputy foreign minister.The two sides reportedly reaffirmed their joint goal of achieving the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and settling lasting peace in the region.They also agreed that efforts should be focused towards the resumption of talks between the U.S. and North Korea, stressing the importance of keeping momentum for dialogue alive.The ministry said Moscow appreciated Seoul's efforts to seek progress in inter-Korean relations and expressed support for the role Seoul plays in addressing peninsula issues.