IFRC to Provide Water Pumps for N. Korean Areas Hit by Drought

The International Red Cross has decided to send water pumps to drought-stricken areas in North Korea to help ease the country's food shortage.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) said on Monday that it has produced an emergency action plan to provide 15 mobile water pumps for emergency irrigation.The IFRC says it will spend about 77-thousand Swiss francs, or 88 million won, for the deployment and operation of the pumps for about three months to aid North Koreans at risk from severe drought and food shortage.The water pumps will be deployed in South Hamgyeong Province in the western part of North Korea and will benefit some 330-thousand local residents.