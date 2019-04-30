Unification Minister Visits Inter-Korean Liaison Office in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul visited the inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border town of Gaeseong on Wednesday, his first trip north of the border since taking office last month.The ministry said Kim entered North Korea on land through the inter-Korean transit office on the western side of the border at around 8:30 a.m. local time.Kim plans to meet South Korean officials stationed at the liaison office and review their work before returning to Seoul in the afternoon.A ministry official said that Kim does not plan to consult with the North Korean side during his visit to the office, as the trip is aimed at encouraging South Korean staff working there.The inter-Korean joint liaison office was established last September as a round-the-clock consultation and communication channel for advancing inter-Korean relations, easing military tensions and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.