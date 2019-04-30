Prosecutors Uncover Hidden Server, Laptops in Samsung BioLogics Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating accounting fraud allegations against Samsung BioLogics secured additional evidence that had been hidden under the floor of a company factory.The discovery came after prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office raided the biopharmaceutical company’s plant in Incheon on Tuesday.During the raid, prosecutors secured a joint server and laptops that were hidden under the floor after being tipped off by a Samsung BioLogics official.Prosecutors also came across evidence that the company recently sought to destroy the server after investigations accelerated.It was the third such raid after searches in December and March following a Financial Services Commission ruling that said Samsung BioLogics intentionally violated accounting rules ahead of its initial public offering in 2016.