S. Korea to Begin Official Review of Sending Food Aid to N. Korea

The South Korean government will soon start formally reviewing the process of sending food aid to North Korea.A senior presidential official told reporters on Wednesday, however, that it's too early to discuss the specifics since the government hasn't made any decisions regarding the size or format of the aid.During a phone conversation on Pyongyang's recent firing of "projectiles" in the East Sea, President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged views on the food crisis in the communist state, and Trump supported Seoul sending food on humanitarian grounds.The UN's World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization released a report last week that said ten million people or 40 percent of the population in the North are in urgent need of food.The presidential official said a related ministry in Seoul will likely make an announcement after the government finalizes the details, including whether to send assistance directly or through an international agency.