PM Requests Ecuadorian Team to Visit S. Korea to Discuss Investment Opportunities

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon held a meeting Tuesday with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno at the presidential palace in Quito.The minister expressed his wish for an Ecuadorian team to visit South Korea to help enlighten potential South Korean investors on the South American country's needs, economic situation and business opportunities.In response, Moreno said it was a great offer and that he would instruct the formation of a team soon.Lee also said he would secure the budget for two Official Development Assistance(ODA) projects like building an innovation center in Quito and improving the quality of national service.