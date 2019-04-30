Gov't to Pursue Food Aid to N. Korea in Cooperation with Int'l Community

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will actively push forward a plan to provide food aid to North Korea in close cooperation with the international community.Unification Ministry Spokesperson Lee Sang-min revealed the plan during a press briefing on Wednesday following a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump the previous day.The two leaders reportedly formed a consensus on such assistance during their discussion.Lee said Seoul has humanitarian concerns about the food situation in North Korea after a recent UN report estimated that around 40 percent of the people there are in urgent need of food.Asked to provide details on the aid provision, Lee simply said that many steps are required, including consultations among related agencies.In September of 2017, Seoul pledged eight million dollars to the World Food Program and UNICEF projects that support infant and prenatal care in North Korea.The aid has yet to be delivered, however, out of concerns that doing so may contravene the U.S. pressure campaign against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile provocations.