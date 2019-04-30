S. Korean Minister Discusses Normalizing Liaison Office During Gaeseong Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who crossed the border for the first time since taking office last month to visit the inter-Korean liaison office, said he discussed normalizing operations at the office with various North Korean officials.Speaking to reporters after returning to Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, Kim said the North Korean side expressed Pyongyang's determination and will to implement the two Koreas' joint declaration.His remarks come as the weekly meeting of the co-chairs of the liaison office in the North's border town of Gaeseong has been suspended since the breakdown of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi in February.Asked whether he also discussed the Manwoldae ancient palace joint excavation project in Gaesong or video reunions of families separated by the Korean War, Kim said the purpose of his visit was to check up on the liaison office and its South Korean staff.The minister said he also drove by the shuttered inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex, but did not stop to visit the facilities.