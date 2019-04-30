Top US, Japanese Officials Discuss N. Korean Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media reports say U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his Japanese counterpart Kenji Kanasugi discussed North Korea's recent projectile launches during talks in Tokyo on Wednesday.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Kanasugi said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is intent on holding a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without any conditions attached. He also requested cooperation from the U.S. in resolving the issue of Japanese abductees with the North.NHK added that the senior officials held talks for around an hour and that they are likely to have shared assessments on whether ballistic missiles were among the projectiles launched by the North last Saturday.Biegun talked about the projectiles in a meeting with ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Fumio Kishida earlier on Tuesday. He said Washington believes the projectile launches demonstrate anxiety felt by the North.Biegun is scheduled to meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon in Seoul on Thursday and Friday.