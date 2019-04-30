Arrest Warrant Hearing Held for Samsung BioLogics Employee

Photo : YONHAP News

An arrest warrant for a Samsung BioLogics employee who was allegedly in charge of destroying evidence related to the company's accounting fraud will be decided on Wednesday.The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing earlier in the day on the prosecution's request to arrest the employee surnamed Ahn.The prosecution raided the biopharmaceutical giant in Incheon on Tuesday and secured a joint server and laptops that were hidden under the floor of the company's factory.It was the third such raid after searches in December and March, following a Financial Services Commission ruling that said Samsung BioLogics intentionally violated accounting rules ahead of its initial public offering in 2016.