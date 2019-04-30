Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.41%

South Korean stocks dropped on Wednesday due to concerns of new tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. and a slide on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-98 points, or point-41 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-168-point-01, its lowest closing value since March seventh.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-08 points, or one-point-07 percent, to close at 745-point-37.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-169-point-four won.