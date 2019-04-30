Domestic KT Tests Autonomous Bus, 5G Services in Jeju

A South Korean mobile operator has tested an autonomous bus using fifth-generation(5G) network services.



According to KT, the company’s 45-seat, self-driving bus ran on a seven-kilometer-long section of Pyeonghwa-ro in Jeju Island on Wednesday where the commercial 5G network has been installed.



It was the first time an autonomous bus test was conducted on an actual South Korean road.



In March, LG U+, another major mobile service carrier, tested an autonomous sedan on the streets of Seoul.