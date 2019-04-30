Suspect Arrested in Killing of S. Korean Woman in Bolivia

Photo : KBS News

A Bolivian national was reportedly arrested late last month as a suspect in the death of a South Korean woman in the Latin American country last year.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the suspect was arrested on April 30th and detained last Friday as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of the South Korean woman on Isla del Sol, an island in Lake Titicaca in Bolivia in January of last year.The suspect is reportedly the head of an indigenous tribe on the island.Citing possible reprisal attempts on South Koreans by the respective tribe following the suspect’s arrest, the Foreign Ministry has upgraded a travel alert for the island to stage three after initially upgrading it to stage two in the wake of the woman’s death.The ministry urged the public to postpone or cancel any plans to visit the Bolivian island, while urging South Koreans already residing in the area to take extra caution.