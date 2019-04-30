Moon Donates Money to Build Roh Moo-hyun Citizen Center

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook have donated money to a project to build a citizen center under the name of former President Roh Moo-hyun.The Roh Moo-hyun Foundation announced on Wednesday that Moon sent the donation with a letter expressing his hope to help build the Roh Moo-hyun Citizen Center.Moon, who served as the late president’s chief of staff, said Roh’s dream was to advance history along with citizens, adding he would have liked it if he were to see the center become a space for all people.He also said he hoped the venue will be a place where citizens ruminate on history and continue to make their own.Construction on the center is set to launch in June and is slated to be completed as a six-floor building, including three underground floors, in Seoul's Jongno District. It will also have a performance venue, a media center, lecture halls and a presidential library.