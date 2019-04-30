DP, Gov't, Presidential Office to Discuss Extra Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party, the government and the presidential office will hold a meeting to discuss the government's supplementary budget plan and other economy-related bills.The Democratic Party(DP) said on Wednesday that the three sides will hold high-level talks at the Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's official residence in central Seoul on Sunday.In addition to discussions on the parliamentary passage of the extra budget plan and bills related to people's livelihoods, they will also check on the country's economic situation and possible countermeasures.Prime Minister Lee, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan and Senior Presidential Secretary for Policy Kim Soo-hyun will be among the participants.