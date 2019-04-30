DP Elects Rep. Lee In-young as New Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

A third-term lawmaker has been elected as the ruling Democratic Party’s new floor leader.Representative Lee In-young garnered 76 votes in a run-off election on Wednesday attended by 125 DP lawmakers, beating Representative Kim Tae-nyeon who received 49 votes.In the earlier three-way election, Lee earned 54 votes over Kim’s 37 votes while Representative Noh Woong-rae settled for 34 votes.Following his victory, Lee vowed to make the DP a stronger ruling party that is characterized by its diversity, tolerance and dynamics while maintaining its reformist identity.The 54-year-old also promised to maximize internal unity and lead the party to victory in next year's general elections.Once the leader of a nationwide college pro-democracy movement in the 1980s, Lee served as a member of the DP’s Supreme Council and for three terms has represented Guro District in Seoul.