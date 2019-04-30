Bareunmirae Floor Leader to Step Down Amid Internal Feud over Fast-Tracked Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young has expressed his intent to step down amid the party’s internal feud over parliament’s fast-track designation of a set of disputed reform bills.Kim announced his plan at a general party meeting on Wednesday, saying he will take all the responsibility for the pain and the difficulties the party and its members faced in the process of the fast-track action.He said he will remain at the post until his successor is elected next Wednesday.He also promised to the public that the party will resolve its internal conflicts and strive for unity and reform based on its founding spirit.Kim said Bareunmirae lawmakers unanimously agreed not to seek an alliance or merge with any other parties, including the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), ahead of next year's general elections.