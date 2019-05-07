White House: US Won't Intervene if S. Korea Sends Food Aid to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The White House said on Wednesday that the U.S. won't "intervene" if South Korea decides to send food aid to North Korea.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made the remarks to reporters when asked if Trump approves of the plan despite the North's firing of projectiles last week.Sanders said that the U.S. will continue its maximum pressure campaign in regards to North Korea and that Washington remains focused on denuclearization.But she added that if South Korea moves forward with humanitarian food aid, the White House “would not intervene” on that front.The press secretary's comments follow a phone call between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in which the two leaders expressed support for South Korea's possible humanitarian food aid to the North.