N. Korea Says Recent Firing of Projectiles was 'Regular, Self-defensive'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Wednesday that its recent firing of short-range projectiles into the East Sea was part of a "regular" and "self-defensive" military drill.A spokesperson at the North's Foreign Ministry described the launches as nothing more than regular military training, and that it has neither targeted anyone nor led to an aggravation of the situation in the region.In an interview carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, the spokesperson likened the military drill to those that any country carries out for national defense purposes.The spokesperson said that the purpose of the drill was to estimate and inspect the operating ability and accuracy of large-caliber long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons on the eastern front. Missiles or rockets were not mentioned in the statement.The spokesperson questioned why North Korea’s military drill is attracting “spiteful remarks” from some countries that remain silent on war exercises conducted in the region by the U.S. and South Korea.