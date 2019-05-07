Samsung BioLogics Employee Arrested for Alleged Destruction of Evidence

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Wednesday arrested a Samsung BioLogics employee who is allegedly responsible for destroying evidence related to the company's accounting fraud case.The Seoul Central District Court granted the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for the employee, surnamed Ahn, on Wednesday. It argued that most of the allegations against the suspect have been proven and described him as a flight risk.Ahn had been detained by prosecutors since Sunday on charges of destruction of evidence.The prosecution raided the biopharmaceutical giant in Incheon on Tuesday and secured servers and laptops that were hidden under the floor at a company factory.Ahn is accused of being responsible for concealing the servers ahead of the prosecution's probe into the company.