Ex-Vice Justice Minister Appears for Questioning over Sex Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui appeared for questioning by prosecutors over allegations that he received bribes and sexual favors from a land developer.Arriving at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Kim told a swarm of reporters that he will faithfully answer questions from the prosecution.It is the first time that the prosecution has publicly summoned him for questioning. Previous instances in 2013 were not disclosed to the public.Kim took office in March 2013 as vice justice minister but stepped down after just six days amid allegations that he attended a sex party hosted by developer Yoon Jung-cheon at his villa in Wonju.Kim was probed in 2013 and in 2014 over the suspicions but was cleared of all charges due to lack of evidence.The prosecution is reportedly considering questioning Kim and Yoon concurrently in the same room on the allegations.