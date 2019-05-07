Pres. Moon to Appear on KBS for Special Interview Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will appear on KBS 1TV for a special television interview on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of his inauguration.The presidential office said that Moon will take the opportunity to explain policy directions on national affairs and his views on pending issues in the 80-minute interview, which will be broadcast live from the presidential office beginning at 8:30 p.m.It will be Moon's first one-on-one interview with a local media outlet since he became president in May of 2017.