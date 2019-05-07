Son Heung-min Likely to Play as Tottenham Reaches Champions League Final

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur is likely to play in his first Champions League final after his team’s dramatic victory in the semifinal round on Wednesday.After dropping the first leg of the semifinals 1-0 and surrendering two goals early in the second leg match, Tottenham’s Lucas Moura led a furious comeback, scoring three goals in the second half -- including a game-winning strike in the 96th minute -- to push Tottenham into the final round.While he did not score, Son supported the effort with solid defense and six shots towards the goal.Tottenham will face Liverpool in its first Champions League final on June first. It’s the second all-English final match in the competition's history, after Manchester United's cup-winning victory over Chelsea in 2008.