Trilateral Meeting Announced to Discuss Police Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government, ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the presidential office will soon hold a meeting to discuss police reform.According to ruling party officials on Thursday, the trilateral meeting will be held next Monday at the earliest. The adoption of a municipal police system as well as the dispersion of intelligence gathering capabilities are among the agenda items to be discussed.The meeting will be attended by, among others, Interior Minister Chin Young, National Police Commissioner Min Gap-ryong, DP floor leader Lee In-young and ruling party lawmakers that sit on a special committee for judicial reform.Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, who will also reportedly attend the meeting, commented on social media Wednesday that the meeting should not be interpreted as a means to placate concerns voiced by Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il regarding proposed rebalancing of prosecutorial and police authority.Moon has been openly critical of a recently fast-tracked bill that seeks to expand the investigative authority of police.