Trump Says China Broke Trade Deal Under Negotiation

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump claims China broke a trade deal that he was negotiating with Beijing.He said this is why he plans to increase tariffs on Chinese goods.Trump was speaking at a reelection rally in Panama City Beach, Florida on Wednesday.As he noted that a Chinese delegation was traveling to Washington to discuss trade, the U.S. president said there’s “nothing wrong with taking in 100 billion dollars a year” in tariffs on Chinese imports in the absence of a trade accord.His comments came after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced that the U.S. will increase tariffs on Chinese goods worth 200 billion dollars from ten percent to 25 percent starting from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Eastern Standard Time.In response, the Chinese Commerce Ministry issued a statement and said intensified trade disputes do not serve anybody’s interests. It then added that if the U.S. pushes forward with raising the tariffs, China will retaliate.A Chinese delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu He is set to hold high-level talks with U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday and Friday.