KBS Poll: 48.9% Positively Assess Moon's Performance

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Marking the second anniversary of President Moon Jae-in's inauguration this week, KBS commissioned a survey that found the South Korean public is closely divided on their assessment of the president's performance.Choi You Sun reports.Report: A nationwide survey of one-thousand adults shows 48-point-nine percent of respondents evaluated that President Moon Jae-in has done a good job of conducting state affairs during his first two years in office.Forty-six-point-five percent of respondents, on the other hand, poorly assessed the president's performance over the past two years.Positive assessments of the Moon administration dropped some 35 percentage points compared to similar survey results a year earlier. The gap between positive and negative assessments lies within the standard margin of error for the first time.Similar to last year, respondents cited improvements in inter-Korean relations and diplomacy as Moon's biggest achievement, though the percentage of respondents who did so has more than halved, to 31-point-seven percent.When asked which areas the Moon government should make the most progress towards in the years ahead, the largest number, or 32-point-two percent, said it should apply all-out efforts to creating jobs, up eight percentage points from a year earlier.Meanwhile, when asked about the economy, only 13-point-eight percent of respondents said they expected economic conditions to improve, while 52-point-three percent gave a grim outlook.The largest group of respondents said the Moon administration should prioritize policies related to a fair economy, followed by Moon's signature income-led growth strategy.While more people said progress was made in Moon's North Korea policies than those who said none was made, about a quarter of respondents highlighted the need to boost coordination with the U.S. and to reinforce sanctions on the North.The survey, commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. The poll was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.