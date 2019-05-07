S. Korea, U.S., Japan Hold Trilateral Security Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior defense officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan held annual trilateral security talks in Seoul.According to the South Korean Defense Ministry on Thursday, Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Chung Suk-hwan met Randall Schriver, the U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, and Takeshi Ishikawa, Japan's director general for defense policy, at the Defense Trilateral Talks.Marc Knapper, the U.S. acting deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and Korea, also reportedly attended the meeting.The Defense Ministry said the three countries will explore ways to boost trilateral collaboration for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of lasting peace. They will also assess regional security and discuss trilateral military exchanges and cooperation, according to the ministry.They are also expected to discuss trilateral collaboration in dealing with North Korea following the regime's firing of short-range projectiles into the East Sea last Saturday.They will likely prepare follow-up security measures following Tuesday night’s phone call between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders agreed that denuclearization talks should resume while efforts are made to keep Pyongyang on the dialogue track.South Korea and Japan are also expected to discuss ways to mend soured bilateral military relations prompted by Japan's claim that a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft in December, an accusation South Korea denies.