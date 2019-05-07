Pompeo: International Pressure on N. Korea Must Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the international community to maintain pressure on North Korea until it gives up its nuclear weapons program.Pompeo made his appeal on Wednesday during a public speech in London, where he also thanked Britain for its efforts to block Pyongyang’s attempts to evade sanctions.The top U.S. diplomat noted that Britain's Royal Navy has deployed to the Pacific in an attempt to deter illicit ship-to-ship transfers of oil to North Korea. The U.S., South Korea, Canada, Australia, Britain, France, Japan and New Zealand are part of an eight-nation coalition to deter the transfers.Pompeo said President Donald Trump is leading the war towards the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea through his tough diplomacy. He added that the pressure campaign on Pyongyang must continue as the outcome is imperative for the security of the entire world.Since the failed Hanoi summit in February, the U.S. and North Korea have made little progress in their denuclearization negotiations. In an apparent expression of frustration over the talks, the North fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday.