Culture Minister Vows to Help Game Industries See Continued Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo met on Thursday with game industry chiefs and vowed policy support and improved regulations so that the gaming industry can witness continued growth.Park toured a game industry site in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday and later met with related officials.He said he is aware that smaller game companies are witnessing a worsened business environment due to lack of funds and intensified competition in overseas markets. He said the government will devise policies to strengthen the competitiveness of smaller companies and to cultivate their growth potential.As policies to help such industries, Park said the government is mulling expanding support infrastructure, fostering creative talents and providing tax breaks.As possible regulation revisions, Park said he will seek to exempt from mandatory ratings non-profit creative activities by individual developers, including young people. He also pledged to actively consider adjusting the payment limit applied to adults for personal computer and online games.The minister also made clear that Seoul is opposed to the World Health Organization’s plan to designate game addiction as a mental disorder. The ministry recently presented its view in a letter to the world organization.