S. Korea to Meet Humanitarian Objective in Sending Food Aid to N. Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea will consider fulfilling the objective of improving the humanitarian situation of the North Korean people when deciding on the timing, format and size of food aid to the North.A Unification Ministry official told reporters on Thursday there is an emphasis on urgency in food assistance, indicating that Seoul will likely accelerate the delivery process following a recent UN report that the North faced a severe food shortage and after winning support from Washington.Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul led a meeting on food aid with senior officials the previous day.The Unification Ministry official said consultations within the ministry and with relevant agencies will continue.When asked whether Seoul was considering both direct government aid and delivering food through international agencies, the official said all options are on the table.Kim is also scheduled to meet visiting U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday, where the food aid issue is expected to be discussed.