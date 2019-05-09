White House Won't Intervene in S. Korean Food Aid for N. Korean Famine

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The White House said on Wednesday that the U.S. won't “intervene" if South Korea decides to send food aid to North Korea. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made the remarks to reporters when asked if Trump approves of the plan despite the North's firing of projectiles last week.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders](Reporter: Is the president OK with South Korea sending food aid to North Korea when there appear to be new provocations from Pyongyang?)"Our position in regards to North Korea is going to continue to be the maximum pressure campaign. Our focus is on the denuclearization. If South Korea moves forward on that front we are not going to intervene."White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday clarified the U.S.' position on South Korea's humanitarian food aid to North Korea.The comments came a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump held a half-hour telephone conversation, during which they expressed support for helping North Korea deal with a food shortage crisis.The United Nations' World Food Program(WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organization released a report last week, saying ten million people or 40 percent of the population in the North are in urgent need of food.In September 2017, Seoul pledged eight million dollars to the WFP and UNICEF projects that support infant and prenatal care in North Korea. The aid, however, has yet to be delivered out of concerns that doing so may contravene the U.S. maximum pressure strategy against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile provocations.While agreeing on the need to help relieve famine in the North, Washington intends to ensure sanctions remain intact until North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons program.During a speech in London on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the international community to continue its pressure campaign on North Korea, calling the task imperative for the security of the world.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.