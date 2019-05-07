N. Korea Claims Saturday's Live-Fire Drill Was Defensive Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says its latest live-fire military exercise was only a self-defense drill.[Sound bite: North Korean state-run television KRT (May 8/Korean)]"The recent drill conducted by our army is nothing more than part of regular military training, and it has neither targeted anyone nor led to an aggravation of the situation in the region."The North's state-run media on Wednesday issued the claim, citing its foreign ministry spokesperson.[Sound bite: North Korean state-run television KRT (May 8/Korean)]"Only our regular and self-defensive military drill is branded as provocative, and this is an undisguised manifestation of an attempt to press the gradual disarmament of our state and finally invade us. We think this is unpleasant and regrettable and we sound a note of warning."The remarks come four days after North Korea fired rockets and at least one short-range missile into the East Sea, with Kim Jong-un overseeing the drill.Amid concerns of a possible violation of UN sanctions, the spokesperson avoided identifying the short-range projectile as a missile, claiming instead that the drill was to inspect the accuracy of large-caliber long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons.