Floor Leaders of Major Parties Meet, Express Hope to Normalize Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a deadlock in the National Assembly over the fast-tracking of reform bills, newly-elected Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young met with his main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) counterpart Na Kyung-won.During Lee's visit to Na's office on Thursday, Na said she hopes Lee's election win will be a turning point for the Assembly to become a legislative body that meets the public's expectations.The LKP floor leader said she believes rival parties can do a lot more together by listening to what the public wants.Lee, for his part, vowed to listen closely to the people and the opposition in seeking cooperation with rival parties.The DP floor leader then said that efforts should be made to normalize parliament and emphasized the need to hold an extraordinary session this month to address pending legislation.