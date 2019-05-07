JCS: N. Korea Launches Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JSC) says North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.The projectiles were launched in an eastward direction from Sino-ri, North Pyongan Province located in the northwestern part of the Korean Peninsula.A source said a projectile flew around 420 kilometers from the launch site approximately 212 kilometers north of the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas.The JCS did not give details about where the projectiles landed.North Korea operates a missile base at Sino-ri with medium-range ballistic missiles, including the Nodong-1.The JCS said it is closely analyzing the projectiles.The launch took place just five days after North Korea fired around 20 rounds of rockets and at least one tactical guided weapon towards the East Sea. North Korea said on Wednesday that the drill on Saturday was defensive in nature.