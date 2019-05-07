Justice Ministry to Release on Parole 878 Inmates to Mark Buddha's Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry will release 878 inmates from 53 correctional institutions nationwide on parole ahead of the Buddha's Birthday this Sunday.The ministry said those to be released on Friday morning include those with serious illnesses, the disabled, seniors aged 70 and older and those convicted of livelihood-related crimes.Inmates who led exemplary prison lives and considered at little risk of a repeat offense are also on the list.The ministry said that 18 inmates also earned the opportunity to swiftly return to society through a conditional parole system based on the promise of gaining employment. These people completed a job support program at the correctional facilities prior to discharge to prepare for scheduled employment.However, habitual drunk drivers, those convicted of fraud, phishing scams, multilevel marketing schemes, sex offenders and others imprisoned for circulating sex videos and obscene materials have been excluded from parole.